Sad news tonight as one person has been confirmed dead - a victim of today's bad weather. Christopher Samuel was killed when a landslide brought down his home at Rancho Quemado, with five other relatives inside. Rynessa Cutting has the story.

Tobago Flood

And over in Tobago, some three incidents were reported, two in Tobago East and one in Tobago West.

UNC: Country More Vexxed Than Vaxxed

This country is more vexxed than vaxxed - That's the assessment of the UNC, which is once again criticising the government for what it says is a failed vaccination strategy, following the Prime Minister's admission that he is disappointed with our vaccination figures.