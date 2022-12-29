A homeless man was struck and killed while attempting to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway yesterday evening. He became the country's 90th road fatality for the year. NGO Arrive Alive is calling on motorists and pedestrians to be mindful when navigating the roads and they're also calling on the State to ramp up road-safety measures. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Man Killed Crossing Road. 90 Road Deaths
Rynessa Cutting
