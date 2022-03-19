A life is a life. It's the reminder coming from the Single Fathers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, following news that a man who was set on fire by a female with whom he had a relationship, succumbed to his injuries last week. President of the Association, Rhondall Feeles, is calling for a change in the narrative surrounding gender bias.

