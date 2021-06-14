Man Dies After Complaining Of No Oxygen

A 36 year-old man dies of COVID-19 after calling relatives in the wee hours of the morning saying his oxygen was out and there was no one around. His widow, also COVID positive is calling on you to get vaccinated.
Member of Parliament and spokesperson for the UNC on the Covid-19 Pandemic Dr. Rishad Seecharan joined us via Zoom.
Police plan to crack down on drivers, who tend to be speeding and breaking other traffic laws, in a mad rush to get off the roads before the curfew begins.
The World Health Organsiation encourages countries to inoculate the most at risk first. It welcomes the Pfizer donation and explains how countries will be chosen for distribution.
Heavy rainfall and an existing landslip came together to deal a final blow to a house along Baboolal Trace, Mayo.
Ministry of Health representatives were pressed for answers by reporters on the circumstances surrounding a donation of Pfizer vaccines from the US to the Ministry of National Security...
