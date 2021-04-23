A 29-year-old man has been charged with, the murder of Gasparillo businessman, Anand Maharaj.

The accused appeared before a San Fernando Magistrate, Friday, one week after Maharaj was cremated.

Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

More guns and ammo takes off the streets, six fined for going to the beach and 15 arrested f…