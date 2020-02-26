Antonio Marcelle, a skilled labourer of Les Coteaux, Tobago, has been charged with the attempted murder of Ellena Dial. He appeared before a Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday and was placed on $400,000 bail, as the charge was laid indictably. Marcelle has been remanded in custody, to reappear on March 4th.
Shortly before 9pm on January 28th this year, two men doused Ms. Dial with a flammable substance and set her on fire in the Kill-win area. The nineteen year old woman, a kitchen assistant employed at Tristar Restaurant, ran into the Apex Restaurant situated at Killwin Extension in Canaan pleading for help, with third degree burns about her body.
Emergency Health officers took the injured woman to the Scarborough General Hospital. She was later transferred to a hospital in Trinidad for further treatment.
Dial is still presently still warded at the medical institution in critical condition.
Marcelle was arrested on Carnival Monday and charged by Sergeant Sterling following investigations between the Crown Point Police, Homicide Bureau and the Criminal Investigations Department.