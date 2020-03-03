The Ministry of Works and Transport has pushed back the rollout of the U-Turn system to April 2nd. This means if you own or operate a vehicle, you now have an additional month to familiarise yourself with the new motor vehicle and road traffic laws. In an effort to help you make the transition a little easier however, TV6 has compiled the most pertinent information about the Demerit Points System, Red-Light Camera System and Spot Speed Camera Enforcement System. Our reporter Rynessa Cutting tells you all you need to know, in this special feature, Making the U-Turn.
