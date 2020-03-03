Joining us on set to further discuss the new demerit point system, road safety tips and road infrastructure reform are Founder of Arrive Sharon Inglefield and Road Safety Coordinator Corporal Brent Batson.

Guyana Elections Campaign

It is the day after voters in Guyana went to the polls to elect their next government, but as of news time, no winner has been officially declared.

Calypso suffered for carnival

Minister of Community Development, Culture & the Arts Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says Calypso suffered this year due to the separation of Kaisorama from the Calypso Monarch finals.