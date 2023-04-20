MAKE FIREBREAKS TO PROTECT YOUR HOME

People have a responsibility to protect their homes from the destruction of bush fires.
And while the law can prosecute some people for failing to follow fire safety measures like securing fire permits and making fire traces, everyone should take it upon themselves to make around their homes safe.
Speaking with our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh for part one of this two-part series, the Assistant Chief Fire Officer for the central division further explained the roles people can play during the dry-season.