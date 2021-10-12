Just make it mandatory already! It's the call of two business chambers today, in the face of what appears to be widespread vaccine hesitancy across Trinidad and Tobago. The business community is calling on government and the Opposition to come together in a show of leadership, and announce a date for mandatory COVID vaccination to begin. Rynessa Cutting has more.

