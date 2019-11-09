Prospective buyers of foreign used vehicles are now tasked with much more than selecting the vehicle of their choice and leaving it to the used car dealers to import and deliver the vehicle to them.
Now that the Transport Division has uncovered instances of registration fraud, the onus is now on you the buyer to ensure that at the end of the day your vehicle is not impounded after you have parted with thousands of hard earned dollars.
Rynessa Cutting has more in part two of an exclusive report on major registration fraud uncovered by the Transport Division involving several dealers and allegedly, at least one Customs broker.