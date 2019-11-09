Major Used & ROPRO Car Fraud Uncovered Pt.2

Prospective buyers of foreign used vehicles are now tasked with much more than selecting the vehicle of their choice and leaving it to the used car dealers to import and deliver the vehicle to them.

Now that the Transport Division has uncovered instances of registration fraud, the onus is now on you the buyer to ensure that at the end of the day your vehicle is not impounded after you have parted with thousands of hard earned dollars.

Rynessa Cutting has more in part two of an exclusive report on major registration fraud uncovered by the Transport Division involving several dealers and allegedly, at least one Customs broker.

Two men and a woman have  died in three road accidents overnight, while a teenaged boy is fighting for his life after being knocked down in the Sea Lots area near the walkover.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Math - STEM doesn't sound too fun right? Well, actually it is! And dozens of children got the chance to experience exactly how amazing STEM can be, thanks to the good folks at NIHERST.

Three people including a woman were shot dead during an incident outside a bar in El Socorro early this morning.