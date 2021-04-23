Major Arms & Ammo Find In Piarco Apr 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A major gun bust! As Authorities have intercepted, a large quantity of high-powered weapons, pistols, and ammunition, stopping these weapons from getting into, the hands of criminals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Crime Wrap More guns and ammo takes off the streets, six fined for going to the beach and 15 arrested f… US Says Travel Caution For T&T Is Apolitical The United States Embassy in Port of Spain is tonight responding directly to statements this… Major Arms & Ammo Find In Piarco A major gun bust! Man Charged With Businessman's Murder A 29-year-old man has been charged with, the murder of Gasparillo businessman, Anand Maharaj. Three More Cases Of Brazilian COVID Variant In T&T There are now four cases of the P1 or "Brazilian" COVID-19 variant, in this country. Duke On Public Service & Consultations Watson Duke says the management of... the Water and Sewage AUthority needs to focus MORE on.… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.