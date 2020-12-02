DSS Founder Kerron Clarke, will not be getting back the money seized by police - at least not at this time. Clarke had filed an application for the return of over 650 thousand dollars in cash, but the application was dismissed today by the court. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says this decision will go a long way in assisting police with their investigation. He also had a word of advice for all the quote, unquote. "poor people" who want their money back. Rynessa Cutting has more.

