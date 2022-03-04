The Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort has come in for heavy criticism, from a United States visitor who complained of mold in her food and a state of disrepair at the resort, in a video that has gone viral on Tick tock. Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon was contacted by TV6 on the matter and Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STUDENT CHOPPED UPDATE

STUDENT CHOPPED UPDATE

The Education Division has launched an investigation into Thursday's chopping of a form thre…

SOCA CYPHER ON BET

SOCA CYPHER ON BET

Soca Artiste Erphaan Alves is among six soca artistes who appeared on the first Black Entert…

EVE ON U20 PREP

EVE ON U20 PREP

Coach of the National Football team Angus Eve believes T&T's Under-20 team has been plac…