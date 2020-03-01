Soca star Machel Montano is supportive of Tobago having a separate Carnival to Trinidad. Montano made his voice known on the matter, during the Soca After Mas fete in Tobago on Saturday, at the Mt. Irvine Bay Resort. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.

Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from the anticipated economic boom in Guyana which is set to become an oil and gas rich country.

Well the West Indies women's T20 World Cup dream is over. After losing captain Stafanie Taylor to injury in a disappointing 46 run defeat against England today in Sydney.

It wasn't good news for the West Indies men as well as they surrendered the three-match ODI series 3-nil today against host Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

13 year old Khloe Hackett- Lewis, is making a name for herself. A resident of Bagatelle Tobago she has several successful business ventures and is into promotions. Only recently she presented an all-inclusive teen Jouvert Band for the Calder Hall Jouvert in Tobago.

The Law Association will no longer be pursuing the impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie and has in effect accepted the Prime Minister's reconsideration of the matter and his decision to not institute impeachment proceeding against the CJ.