Soca star Machel Montano is being celebrated in Jamaica!

On Sunday night, he was presented the Key to the City of Kingston.

It was part of Jamaica's Independence Grand Gala celebrations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER IN TOBAGO

MURDER IN TOBAGO

The body of a man was found at the Port Mall in Scarborough this morning. The victim was sho…

TTPS ON CHILD PORN

TTPS ON CHILD PORN

A warning to the public from the TTPS, child pornography is a criminal offence.