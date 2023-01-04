Machel Montano's 40th anniversary concert: One Show, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium (HCS) on Carnival Friday has been given the green light but as we hear in this report from Candy Hill-Fredrick there is uncertainty if Tribe's Socadrome will take place at the Jean Pierre Complex.
