LRC NOTES CALL TO BAN FIREWORKS

The Legislative Review Committee of Cabinet has noted the call to ban noise-making fireworks.
The Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago, is among those who have expressed that view, saying fireworks should not be sold to members of the public.
The draft legislation on fireworks is out for public comment with a deadline of January 26th for submissions. There has been contention over the legislation, as some feel that it fails to adequately address the problem.
