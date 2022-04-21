Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is promising to roll back the cost of fuel to motorists, whenever there is a significant drop in oil prices. He confirmed today that government is working on a pricing formula. The Prime Minister outlined the details at a media conference at the V-I-P lounge of the Piarco International Airport upon his return from an official trip to Barbados. Juhel Browne and cameraman Immanuel Nunez were there.
LOWER OIL PRICE CAN TRIGGER LOWER FUEL PRICES
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Newly appointed Government Senator Laurence Hislop says he is ready to take on the challenge of agriculture by encouraging young people to get involved in the Sector. He says there is a need for the country to become self-sufficient. More from Nicole M Romany
There have been twenty murders in Trinidad and Tobago over the past seven days. However Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says four persons have already been arrested and numerous weapons seized.
A warning to schoolchildren who may be inclined to violence - the TTPS is paying attention! At this time police are following up on a number of school fights which are making the rounds on social media, and the Acting Commissioner says, 15 schools have been identified for intervention.
The Joint Trade Union Movement describes as a disgrace the delay into the investigation of the drowning of four divers at the Paria Fuel Trading Company. The General secretary of JTUM Ozzie Warwick tells TV6'S Nicole M Romany it appears that the government is dragging its feet
Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is calling on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, to fire Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett, for what he is describing as her incompetence, as seen in the number of Infrastructural issues affecting Tobago's schools. Mr. Morris spoke during the Minority's media briefing in Scarborough.