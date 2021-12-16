The Leader of the House tells TV6 News that in light of the present limitations that Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob faces in running the Police Service the issue now is to appoint him as an Acting Commissioner of Police. The Leader of the House confirmed to our Political Editor Juhel Browne today that the nomination of Mr Jacob as Acting top cop and the nominations of two Acting Deputy Police Commissioners will be debated in the House of Representatives tomorrow.
Lower House To Debate Jacob’s Appointment As Ag CoP
