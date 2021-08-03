Just over twenty percent of Tobago's population is fully vaccinated while closer to thirty percent has received at least one shot. While the island can access enough vaccines for their entire population, uptake has been slow. Authorities once again call on the population to get vaccinated as the Delta is targeting the unvaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

He was caught by two brothers, in a viral video.

LOW UPTAKE IN TOBAGO

LOW UPTAKE IN TOBAGO

Just over twenty percent of Tobago's population is fully vaccinated while closer to thirty p…

ENERGY MATTERS

ENERGY MATTERS

A deal has been signed between DeNovo Energy Limited, also known as DeNovo and The National …