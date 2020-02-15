Army Fete 2020 was all about the love. There was even a wedding proposal on stage. While one Soca superstar declared he's now a married man. It was all part of what Fay-Ann Lyons called taking a Dive in life. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LOVE AT ARMY FETE 2020

LOVE AT ARMY FETE 2020

Army Fete 2020 was all about the love. There was even a wedding proposal on stage. While one Soca superstar declared he's now a married man.

Karukera Festival still on

Karukera Festival still on

Fete promoters for the Karukera One Love Festival say the decision by the Urban Development Co Ltd to stop construction of the stage in the water at Maracas Bay, is politically motivated.