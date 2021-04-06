Some lotto agents under the National Lotteries Control Board closed their doors to the public for the second day in a row. The Committee representing them estimates that as much as a quarter of the sector took part in the action in protest against the raising of fees by NLCB. It's a matter they've also taken to the Prime Minister. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Lotto Agents Shut Down Over Fees
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
T&TEC Workers at the Northern Distribution Area walked off the job this morning over concerns which stem from an employee contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Who is liable if there something goes wrong with the vaccine?
Some lotto agents under the National Lotteries Control Board closed their doors to the public for the second day in a row.
Covid-19 vaccinations went ahead at the Scarborough Health Centre in Tobago, as the administering of the covid-19 vaccine to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley was cancelled...
Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Watson Duke is tonight wishing Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley a speedy recovery...