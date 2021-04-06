Some lotto agents under the National Lotteries Control Board closed their doors to the public for the second day in a row. The Committee representing them estimates that as much as a quarter of the sector took part in the action in protest against the raising of fees by NLCB. It's a matter they've also taken to the Prime Minister. Alicia Boucher has the details.

