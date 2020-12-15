It was only last week news broke that local swimmer Aqeel Joseph won an academic scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. We caught up with the 18 year old who says he will be joining two other Trinidad and Tobago Swimmers at the club who are hoping to break the ranks and make history for the red white and black.
Long Road Ahead For Aqeel
Serjio Dufour
