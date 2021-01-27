One aspect of COVID-19 is long COVID; symptoms that seem to linger way after the virus becomes inactive or has left the body.

What does it entail and how should you deal with it?

Here's Alicia Boucher with more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why No Rangers Players

Why No Rangers Players

Well if you noticed that some locally based big names were missing from the final squad, that might be because their are no players from La Horquetta Rangers in the line-up.