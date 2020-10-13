COVID-19 continues to present new challenges for doctors seeking to explain its long term effects as 87% of persons who survived the deadly virus are suffering from its after effects months later termed 'Long Covid'... Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more from the Health Ministry's conference.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Flu Season Is Upon Us

Flu Season Is Upon Us

It's a contagious respiratory illness/virus that can affect your nose, throat and at times your lungs, causing mild to severe illness and at times lead to death and it's not Covid 19...

AG Says 100 Murders Less Without SOE

AG Says 100 Murders Less Without SOE

A major reduction in the murder rate this year so far compared to the same period last year was accomplished without a State of Emergency says the Attorney General.

You Can Be Charged

You Can Be Charged

The Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) reminds the public that restrictions pertaining to sea bathing as outlined in the Legal Notice No. 339, The Public Health Ordinance...