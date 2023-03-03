Undefeated UFC fighter Jon Bones Jones returns to the Octagon after a three year absence. He will be fighting 32 year old French contender Cyril Gane for the UFC heavy weight title. It's promising to be a mouth-watering match-up as the two face-off for the first time.
