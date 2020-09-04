Local Coaches And Hadad Meet

Well local football coaches have gotten their wish for a meeting with the Normalization Committee on the status of their salaries. However, they aren't smiling ear to ear just yet. In a media briefing on Friday, the coaches expressed optimism about the likelihood of payment, but added they'll be happier when they receive what's owed.

