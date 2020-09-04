Well local football coaches have gotten their wish for a meeting with the Normalization Committee on the status of their salaries. However, they aren't smiling ear to ear just yet. In a media briefing on Friday, the coaches expressed optimism about the likelihood of payment, but added they'll be happier when they receive what's owed.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Health Ministry (10am update): an adult male with co-morbidities has died due to COVID-19. T…
Well local football coaches have gotten their wish for a meeting with the Normalization Committee on the status of their salaries.
Just 24 hours ago, we saw what the power of 20 minutes of rainfall can do in the area of Gasparillo.
Cricket analyst Fazeer Mohammed is calling on the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board to be transparent on the reason why Mervyn Dillon is no longer coach of Team Red Force.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- $1.6M for medical misdiagnosis
- Another person has died due to COVID-19, tally now at 31
- Fazeer Mohammed On Mervyn Dillon
- Casinos & Bars Suffer During Pandemic
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 04th September 2020
- 30th COVID-19-related death in T&T
- Gasparillo Flood Update
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 03rd September 2020
- Jack Warner reportedly in hospital
- Local Coaches And Hadad Meet