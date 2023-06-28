The motor racing fraternity has been plunged into mourning. It comes following the announcement of the passing of popular Bike Racer Melbourne Taylor. Taylor got into an accident while competing on Sunday at the Frankie Boodram Raceway. T&TASA revealed on Tuesday that he succumbed to his injuries after he was rushed to the Arima hospital.
