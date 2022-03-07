LMCS Limited, the employer of the four divers who lost their lives in the Paria tragedy, has finally broken its silence on the incident. In a release on Monday, LMCS revealed that it is in the process of retaining international experts to determine the cause of the disaster and to ascertain who was responsible for the deaths of their employees. The company has also ordered private autopsies on the four men. Rynessa Cutting reports.

