Living with diabetes is no easy task, and on Saturday, World Diabetes Day, 13 year old Khaleel Moore of Tobago told us how he us coping, especially during this covid19 pandemic. Elizabeth Williams has that story.
Living With Diabetes
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One pundit is tonight calling on persons to be forgiving and be the agent for the change they wish to see across the nation. While officiating at the funeral service of murdered Indian National Shrikanth Iyer on Sunday, the pundit said everyone is complaining that the times are getting difficult and not recognising that it is the people who are becoming difficult.
Living with diabetes is no easy task, and on Saturday, World Diabetes Day, 13 year old Khaleel Moore of Tobago told us how he us coping, especially during this covid19 pandemic.
It seems like it will be a two way race for the leadership of the United National Congress’s internal election due in three weeks’ time.
It was Baywatch on Maracas Bay today, not starring David Hasselhoff , but our very own Police Commissioner.
But while the Commissioner was enforcing the Public Health Regulations, lifeguards were under strain trying to get some beach-goers to comply with their orders. Hundreds of persons flocked to Maracas beach today,
As the number of COVID cases within the Prison wall reached 68, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan is once again calling for urgent intervention to reduce the prison population
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Devant threatens legal action
- Ghandi Village Keep Tradition Alive
- Divali Shopping In Curepe
- Spike in Covid cases
- India Meets T&T At Fab India Expo
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 13th November 2020
- Divali Motorcade
- Beyond The Tape: Wednesday 11th November 2020
- WASA Leak Distressing Bournes Road Residents
- Tobago Murder