More than 15 families stand to be isolated and completely cut off along Diamond Street, off St Croix Road, in Princes Town.

The residents have been restricted to a dead-end street for the past year due to a landslip at one end, but last month another one developed on the other side and it's already impassable to larger vehicles.

When reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the community today residents pleaded for the Ministry of Local Government to allocate resources to undertake urgent remedial work.

