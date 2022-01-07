More than 15 families stand to be isolated and completely cut off along Diamond Street, off St Croix Road, in Princes Town.
The residents have been restricted to a dead-end street for the past year due to a landslip at one end, but last month another one developed on the other side and it's already impassable to larger vehicles.
When reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the community today residents pleaded for the Ministry of Local Government to allocate resources to undertake urgent remedial work.