A light aircraft crashes just outside the perimeter of Piarco International Airport. Miraculously, the two occupants, a flight instructor and his trainee escape with their lives.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jones On Coaching Job

Jones On Coaching Job

Well the man given with the task to coach that team is Former National Captain Kenwyne Jones…

Light Aircraft Crashes

Light Aircraft Crashes

A light aircraft crashes just outside the perimeter of Piarco International Airport. Miracul…