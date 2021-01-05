Lifeguards are warning the public that they are in grave danger at the nation's beaches. At a news conference today, the lifeguards said they lack basic resources to carry out their duties, and claimed that had there been adequate resources, a drowning at Tyrico Bay last Sunday could have been prevented. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.
Lifeguards Warn Beachgoers At Risk
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lifeguards are warning the public that they are in grave danger at the nation's beaches. At a news conference today, the lifeguards said they lack basic resources to carry out their duties...
Forty members of staff including twenty-five nurses at the Central Block of the Port of Spain General hospital have been placed in quarantine following an outbreak of COVID-19 .
The $98 million Roxborough Hospital was officially opened in Tobago on Tuesday, by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.
The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Dr. Gadsby-Dolly: face-to-face learning resumes February 8th, Min. preparing for reopening
- Bandit killed during home invasion at Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport
- Port of Spain General Hospital Nurses contract COVID
- 25,000 to receive COVID vaccine in first phase but vaccine not mandatory
- New Fuel Prices Possible From February 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 05th January 2021
- THA Chief Ancil Dennis calls boat party reckless
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th January 2021
- NWRHA Ag. CEO confirms some nurses have COVID
- 40 POS Gen Staff In Quarantine Following Outbreak