Lifeguards Warn Beachgoers At Risk

Lifeguards are warning the public that they are in grave danger at the nation's beaches. At a news conference today, the lifeguards said they lack basic resources to carry out their duties, and claimed that had there been adequate resources, a drowning at Tyrico Bay last Sunday could have been prevented. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.

The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."