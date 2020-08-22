A number of Tobago lifeguards protested in Scarborough on Saturday, calling on the Tobago House of Assembly to explain, why they have been requested to report for duty while beaches have been ordered closed, in light of the increase in covid-19 figures. Elizabeth Williams has this report.
Lifeguards Upset
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An apology has been issued to the public from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh over the backlog in acquiring COVID-19 test results. The issue is expected to be sorted out within a couple of days.
The numbers continue to rise of persons testing positive for COVID-19.
A backlog in the reporting of COVID-19 results started on July 31st.
What is the agenda of the PCA Director? This is the question being asked tonight by the Top Cop...
The Prime Minister was tested for COVID-19, Friday and all tests came back negative.