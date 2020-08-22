A number of Tobago lifeguards protested in Scarborough on Saturday, calling on the Tobago House of Assembly to explain, why they have been requested to report for duty while beaches have been ordered closed, in light of the increase in covid-19 figures. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

Deyalsingh Apologises For Testing Backlog

An apology has been issued to the public from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh over the backlog in acquiring COVID-19 test results. The issue is expected to be sorted out within a couple of days.