LIFEGUARDS UNDER WATER

Trinidad welcomed three Christmas babies today, and Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, was on hand to greet two of them and their mothers this morning. The Minister reported that all babies and their mothers are healthy and thriving, and he's giving the public health sector an 'Excellent' rating!
A Christmas Day football sweat in Phase Six La Horquetta.. was interrupted by a hail of bullets... and at the end, one man was dead. When the police arrived an incident ensued, in which an officer was shot.. and the shooter killed by police.