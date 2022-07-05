Lifeguards returned to work on Monday, saying they have returned with more problems than they left with. They tell TV6 that they have taken umbrage to statements made by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds which suggest that lifeguards are holding members of the public to ransom by staying off the job in protest over their working conditions. Their union representative, Gideon Valdez of the NUGFW says Minister Hinds is completely clueless.

