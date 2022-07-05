Lifeguards returned to work on Monday, saying they have returned with more problems than they left with. They tell TV6 that they have taken umbrage to statements made by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds which suggest that lifeguards are holding members of the public to ransom by staying off the job in protest over their working conditions. Their union representative, Gideon Valdez of the NUGFW says Minister Hinds is completely clueless.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cheaters must never prosper! That was the sentiment shared today, by the President of the In…
Lifeguards returned to work on Monday, saying they have returned with more problems than the…
Mr. Solo will be making its first appearance for the year as the fifth TTPBA regatta is on t…
Over twenty primary and secondary schools across the country will benefit from the Ministry …
The Solid Waste Management Company considers relocating its tyre recycling facility at Sea Lots.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 05th July 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 04th July 2022
- RELAY TEAM COLLECTS GOLD
- HOUSE CALL: ITERO 5D DENTISTRY TECHNOLOGY IN T&T
- Morning Edition: 5th July 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 01st July 2022
- Allegations Of Discrimination At ERHA
- Morning Edition: 4th July 2022
- Scrap Iron Dealers Association: Save The Industry
- Morning Edition: 1st July 2022