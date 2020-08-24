Lifeguard Upset

Tobago lifeguards are calling on the Tobago House of Assembly to explain, why they have been requested to report for duty while beaches have been ordered closed, in light of the increase in covid-19 figures. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

