All efforts will be made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in Tobago and the country at large. This assurance is coming from Superintendent of Police Collis Hazel, who is also the leader of the Roxborough Police Youth Club. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Life After Today
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An investigation is underway on the threat made on Attorney General Faris Al Rawi's life.
A permanent bridge over the Yara River which connects La Fillette and Blanchisseuse has been officially opened.
It's been a year now since flooding crippled huge parts of Trinidad.
All efforts will be made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in Tobago and the country at large.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is in possession of the intelligence linking Opposition Members to criminal gang members and is actively investigating all leads.
Labour issues in Tobago were high on the agenda when the Oilfields Workers Trade Union opened its new multi-million dollar building in Scarborough.