All efforts will be made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in Tobago and the country at large. This assurance is coming from Superintendent of Police Collis Hazel, who is also the leader of the Roxborough Police Youth Club. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

Girls Football Clinic

Well Sharon Warwick was a busy women this past weekend as All Sport Promotions in conjunction with Women's League Football hosted a 2-day skills workshop for girls ages 12 to 17 in Diego Martin.

BusiBuddy

With so many hair products on the market, one 10-year-old's dream, of making a difference in the haircare Industry, has become a reality.

South CNG Problems Continue

Despite NGC CNG promising South customers full restoration to CNG supply last week, the situation remained unchanged today.

SUNDAR RATRI

Divali is now less than a week away, and preparations are well underway to celebrate Sundar Ratri, the Beautiful night, in style.

Your Best Self: Seek Help

As we continue to bring you difference ways to better yourself we take a look at why you need to manage your mental health. We speak to Ms. Abena Noel-Branker a masters level clinical psychologist who has worked at Elder Associates Limited for over eight years.