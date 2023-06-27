There are many incumbents, but many new faces as well in the political arena as candidates for the 2023 Local Government Elections. TV6 News visited UTT Valsayn and the Tacarigua Community Centre, where we caught up with a few of those who hope to be elected to serve their communities. Our reporter Alicia Boucher and cameraman Shiva Parasram bring you the details.

