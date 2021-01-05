Thinking about representing T&T in the Olympics as a break-dancer? Well here's a story that might interest you. Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis has laid down the procedure for any break-dancer in T&T wishing to compete at the Olympics. At present he says consultation has begun for all involved

Lifeguards Warn Beachgoers At Risk

Lifeguards are warning the public that they are in grave danger at the nation's beaches. At a news conference today, the lifeguards said they lack basic resources to carry out their duties...

Gov't Calls On OAS To Cease

The Government is calling on the Organisation of American States " to cease" what it calls an inaccurate statement that the remains of 33 Venezuelans were found "on the maritime border of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago."