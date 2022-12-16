The President of the Supermarkets' Association Rajiv Diptee is noticing a decrease in spending this Christmas. He spoke about consumer trends on Morning Edition. Nicole M Romany reports...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Newly-appointed Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring citizens that the…
The Senate has paid tribute to Former Mayor of San Fernando Dr. Romesh Mootoo adding to the …
We continue our look at candidates for this year's TV6 Sports Personalities of the year. And…
The President of the Supermarkets' Association Rajiv Diptee is noticing a decrease in spendi…
Broken promises! That's how one Tobago contractor sums up his experience with the THA. He sa…
It's been a month since COP27 concluded in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In a review on the three-…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Men In Arrest Video With Baby, Charged
- Army Man Caught Among Robbers
- Health Workers Upset
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 15th December 2022
- OJT Expands To 6,000 in 2023
- Morning Edition: 16th December 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 12 December 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 13th December 2022
- Economist: Improve Handling Of The Economy
- New Top Cop Says TTPS In Good Hands