The Health Minister says more flu vaccinations are needed to avoid trouble for this year's Carnival. Why? Well, it all stems from those visiting our shores who may be carrying the H1N1 and H3N2 viruses that have caused 61,200 deaths last year according to the Centre For Disease Control in the United States. Juhel Browne reports.

TOBAGO HEALTH SECTOR

After the health sector in Tobago suffered a bruising last year, this year the healing and delivery process will continue to remain paramount.

Residents Upset

'We Are not Moving'. The view of some residents to be affected by the airport expansion project in Tobago.

Husband Of Murder Victim Speaks

Still reeling in shock over the Old Year's day murder of his wife in the capital City, a reserved solder is throwing his support behind any law to deny bail to anyone in possession of automatic weapons. 