The Opposition UNC has a legal team looking into the Statements made by the Prime Minister at a family day in Toco on Sunday. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says she is being defamed to appear racist.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hours of waiting due to cancelled flights between Tobago and Trinidad left many frustrated o…
Former government senator now government minister Foster Cummings, loan transactions at Vent…
Government is weaning off Desalcott. In fact, it's the government's intention that by the ti…
Parents of students of the Belmont Secondary School have opted to keep their children away f…
Children with special needs have not been left behind as the Digice Foundation officially la…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- CLAIMS OF MORE AIRBRIDGE TROUBLE IN TOBAGO
- Morning Edition: 1st May 2023
- CoP Says Tea Party Won't Affect TTPS Resolve
- FOSTER'S FORTUNE PART 1
- WRESTLING IN T&T THEN AND NOW
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 27th April 2023
- STATE 'WEANING OFF' DESALCOTT
- NICHOLAS PAUL WINS
- BOMB THREAT OR A.I. CONSPIRACY
- MP, I DON'T HOLD THAT VIEW