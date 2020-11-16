Villagers of Glen Road Tobago, have sought legal counsel in the matter involving the establishment of the Tobago Prison, in their community. Attorney at Law Janelle Ramsaroop spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.
Legal Action Over Prison
Elizabeth Williams
