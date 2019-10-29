Desalcott may have had part to play, but the company is not to be soley blamed for WASA's state of Bankruptcy. So says, Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte. The Minister's remarks come amid comments from the Prime Minister who pointed a finger at the desalination company for charging WASA an exorbitant amount for water. Alicia Boucher has further details from his interview on Morning Edition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission

T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission

Despite our small size, Trinidad and Tobago is among the top five countries with the highest carbon emissions worldwide. To improve those rankings will cost us a pretty penny, according to the Minister of Planning.

Disability Sign Dispute

Disability Sign Dispute

It’s a dispute over a sign that shows access to the disabled, a sign that's being interpreted as wheelchair only that needs to be clarified for some employees at the port of Port of Spain. 