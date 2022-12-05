The Paria Commission of Enquiry today heard from the father of one of the victims and owner of the LMCS Kazim Ali, Senior ,who says less than an hour after tragedy befell the underwater repair job on February 25th, the company's work permit was pulled. Ali says this action prevented a rescue.
