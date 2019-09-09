Trinidad and Tobago's National football team will be locking horns with Martinique for the second time in less than a week in the Nations League. After, holding their opponents to a one all draw in game one, Coach of the National football team Dennis Lawrence says they will be going after a win in tonight's match from 9pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Our Seigonie Mohammed is on assignment in the Bahamas covering the devastation after Hurricane Dorian. Here’s this report.
Word on the street has been confirmed, Kieron Pollard is the captain of the West Indies T20 and One Day international teams.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 09th September 2019
- Gyro Vendor Shot in the Head
- TV6 On The Ground In Abaco: Devastation Everywhere
- Marlene makes her first court appearance
- Surviving Dorian: The Fight for Survival
- Jhandis will remain
- One Hundred Troops Sent To The Bahamas After Dorian
- US Medical Ship in Trinidad
- School Told To Remove Jhandi
- Man said to be Sandman's cousin murdered