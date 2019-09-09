Trinidad and Tobago's National football team will be locking horns with Martinique for the second time in less than a week in the Nations League. After, holding their opponents to a one all draw in game one, Coach of the National football team Dennis Lawrence says they will be going after a win in tonight's match from 9pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

